Tokayev sends condolences to Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping over natural disaster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received with deep sorrow the news of the multiple casualties, including the victims, from heavy rain and floods in Henan Province, China, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Sharing the pain of the loss, I personally and on behalf of all people of Kazakhstan express sincere condolences to You and the families who lost their close ones, and to the entire people of China. Wish a speedy recovery to those affected by the natural disaster and return of those missing,» reads the condolences letter.

The Kazakh President confirmed the Government’s readiness to provide appropriate support, if needed.

Notably, the death toll due to the floods in the Chinese Province of Henan has risen to 25, while seven others are still missing.