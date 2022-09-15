Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Tokayev sees Pope Francis off at airport in Nur-Sultan
15 September 2022, 20:00

Tokayev sees Pope Francis off at airport in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Pope Francis has concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally saw off Pope Francis at the capital's airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In memory of his stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Pontiff Kazakh national musical instrument dombra.

«The Kazakh people are especially grateful to you for the fact that you spoke very warmly about our culture, especially about dombra. Now all mass media are quoting your words. Everyone says that the Pope is the best promoter of Kazakh culture, and, in particular, our national instrument of dombra. Now it is very popular among youth and children. And after your words, I think the interest in dombra will be shown not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad,» President Tokayev said.

The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
Kazakh-Turkmen relationship successfully developed in wide range of areas - Serdar Berdimuhamedow
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

News

Archive