    Tokayev says Kazakhstan should draw lesson from 'E-learning system failure'

    10 April 2020, 17:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the problems Kazakhstani schoolchildren and students faced while switching to online remote learning amid the quarantine regime imposed countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the session of the State Commission for State of Emergency on Friday, President Tokayev admitted that the domestic system of online remote learning E-learning failed the ‘quarantine regime test’. As a result of its failure and specific system weaknesses, according to the Head of State, the Ministry of Education had to switch to television lessons for schoolchildren.

    President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan should draw a lesson from that situation and make appropriate amends in the post-coronavirus period.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to map out a plan that will help propel domestic IT field onto a new level and turn Kazakhstan into a digital state. The Digital Kazakhstan State Program should be amended accordingly. Drastic reforms should be carried out in the fields of healthcare, education and science as well.

    The positive thing about the crisis, according to the President, is that it brings out the problems of the existing system and gives an opportunity to fix them.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

