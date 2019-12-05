Tokayev’s trip to Germany to strengthen partnership of the countries, German expert

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Germany will strengthen the partnership of the two states, this opinion was shared by Urs Unkauf, German expert on Central Asia and journalist.

As Kazinform previously reported on December 5-6 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

«Kazakhstan is the largest economic partner of Germany and Europe in Central Asia. The activities of Kazakhstan's committed economic diplomacy contribute a lot to continuously filling this dynamic in the economic relations with life» Urs Unkauf wrote in an e-mail to Kazinform.

In 2018, the bilateral trade turnover reached a new high of 5.1 billion euros. At the German-Kazakh Economic Forum in Berlin in early October, the Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar was again able to initiate investment projects worth around 700 million US dollars» he informed.

Speaking about politics the German expert noted that Kazakhstan plays a key role for Germany and the European Union in the region. «As a modern society characterised by social stability, I see Kazakhstan as an indispensable motor for security and peaceful conflict resolution in Eurasia. Kazakhstan's multilateral initiatives for the peaceful shaping of the global world, for example as a protagonist for global nuclear disarmament or for creating capacities of dialogue between Eurasia and Europe, are gaining high international recognition. The goals of German foreign policy in Central Asia and Kazakhstan's interests are congruent in the essential aspects.»

Germany is the first EU state which is visited by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s with official mission. According to Mr. Unkauf, Nur-Sultan considers Berlin as the main partner in Europe.

«Not only the already mentioned intense economic relations, but also numerous cultural and personal connections are an essential factor for the excellent bilateral relations. For example, Germany is actively working to cultivate the cultural heritage of the German minority in Kazakhstan and actors such as the German-Kazakh Society in Berlin and the German-Kazakh University in Almaty create long-term relationships between people», he added.

He concluded that Kazakh President’s visit to Berlin will help to strengthen the role of Kazakhstan as Germany’s most important partner in Central Asia.