Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Tokayev reveals goals of 3rd five-year industrial plan

    13 December 2019, 12:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the goals of the third five-year industrial plan which is about to begin in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the Industrialization Day in the Kazakh capital, the President reminded that the implementation of the third five-year industrial plan will begin in 2020. Within the third five-year plan it is crucial to create specific processing industry, increase the export of processed goods, and create qualitative workplaces.

    «The state program should become the overarching factor of Kazakhstan’s economy transformation and have a multiplicative effect. The ultimate goal of the domestic industrial policy is to balance the economic growth and increase the wellbeing of our citizens,» President Tokayev stressed.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works
    Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings