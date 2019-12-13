Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

Tokayev reveals goals of 3rd five-year industrial plan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2019, 12:58
Tokayev reveals goals of 3rd five-year industrial plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the goals of the third five-year industrial plan which is about to begin in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Industrialization Day in the Kazakh capital, the President reminded that the implementation of the third five-year industrial plan will begin in 2020. Within the third five-year plan it is crucial to create specific processing industry, increase the export of processed goods, and create qualitative workplaces.

«The state program should become the overarching factor of Kazakhstan’s economy transformation and have a multiplicative effect. The ultimate goal of the domestic industrial policy is to balance the economic growth and increase the wellbeing of our citizens,» President Tokayev stressed.

President of Kazakhstan    Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Ancient male mummy unearthed in Peru
Ancient male mummy unearthed in Peru
L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
Brazil unveils first concession for recovery of Atlantic forest
Brazil unveils first concession for recovery of Atlantic forest
S. Korea, Vietnam aim to double bilateral trade to $150 bln by 2030
S. Korea, Vietnam aim to double bilateral trade to $150 bln by 2030
Astana unveils new design of jersey for Tour de France
Astana unveils new design of jersey for Tour de France
Japan to issue new banknotes in July 2024, 1st renewal in 20 yrs
Japan to issue new banknotes in July 2024, 1st renewal in 20 yrs
Unfolding events is an internal affair of Russia – President
Unfolding events is an internal affair of Russia – President
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays