    Tokayev reported on projects of construction of 2 plants in Ekibastuz

    9 August 2023, 18:08

    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the social and economic development and investment potential of Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    According to the region’s governor Assain Baikhanov, KZT344bn was attracted to the region, a 30% year-over-year rise, in the first half of the year.

    The governor informed about the construction of a plant for production of technical silicon worth KZT35bn in Ekibastuz. EkibastuzFerroAlloys is to open a plant with a total investment of KZT92bn and creation of over 1,500 jobs in the region.

    RailCastSуstems is also to launch its complex with KZT78bn worth of investment in the railway engineering sector.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

