16 August 2022 21:12

Tokayev reported on Baiterek Holding’s activity in H1 of 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the results of the activity of the Baiterek Holding in the first hald of this year, including support for entrepreneurship, agro-industrial complex, and housing provision, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, it was noted that funding of large-sized businesses stood at KZT143bn, that of SMEs – KZT510bn, and the agro-industrial complex – KZT241.3bn. Thanks to the Holding’s support, private developers commissioned housing amounting to 759 thousand square meters; 56 thousand sq. m. of housing were built and commissioned after purchases of obligations of the local executive bodies. 39 thousand families, including 7.2 thousand people on the waitlist, received housing through preferential mortgages.

In line with the tasks of the Head of State, the Holding began receiving applications for participation in the program of preferential leasing of domestic agricultural vehicles at the expense of the Zhasyl Damu’s funds; a mechanism of subsidizing the private housing fund’s lease payments has been introduced.

According to Baiterek Holding’s Chairman Kanat Sharlapayev, two million square meters of housing or 29.6 thousand flats will be commissioned through the company’s support instruments by the end of 2022. The measures are aimed at improving housing conditions of 250 thousand people.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of tasks aimed at improving the conditions for business development and social housing policy.









Photo: akorda.kz