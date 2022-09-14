Go to the main site
    Tokayev: Religion always fulfilled basic function of education

    14 September 2022, 11:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Many scriptures are imbued with the ideas of humanism and peace. Religion has always fulfilled this basic function of education. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said welcoming the participants of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan today.

    «The cult of knowledge and education without the right system of education of the younger generations will not lead humanity to universal progress and prosperity. Religion has always fulfilled this basic function of education. The Quran, the Bible, the Torah, and other scriptures are imbued with ideas of humanism, compassion, and mercy. They reject aggression and radicalism, condemn violence, and preach tolerance and moderation. The high mission of religious leaders in the modern era is to bring these fundamental truths to the people,» Kazakh Leader emphasized.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Nur-Sultan
