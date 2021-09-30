Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev reiterates Russia’s strategic importance to Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 13:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has opened the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum taking place in virtual format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Head of State pointed out that the pandemic forced the Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum to be postponed last year.

Noting that the pandemic still has its impact as the Forum is held via videoconference, the Kazakh President expressed the words of gratitude to Russian Leader Valdimir Putin for the assistance provided to Kazakhstan at the start of the epidemic.

«Russia supplied pharmaceuticals on a free basis, provided test systems, sufficient support in evacuating Kazakh nations. Over several weeks, Russian doctors worked side by side with Kazakh colleagues in the regions most hit by the pandemic, fulfilling their professional duty with honor, sharing experiences, and knowledge,» said Tokayev at the Forum.

The Kazakh Head of State went on to note that the special important stage of cooperation over that period was the launch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex in keeping with the agreement reached between the two Presidents. According to him, all that reiterated Russia’s status as a strategic partner, ally of Kazakhstan.

Notably, the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in virtual format has begun in Kokshetau city.


