Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 June 2022, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the situation in the judicial system of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State was presented with information about the projects carried out by the Supreme Court over the past three years related to the settlement of civil disputes without involving courts. According to the Supreme Court Chairman, 37% of the cases result in reconciliation, compared to the previously documented 2-3%.

In 2018, 23 persons charged with serious and particularly serious crimes were acquitted on average over the year. The figure has risen to over 160 persons over the past four years, a 7-time increase.

The President was briefed on the development of administrative justice in the system of public administration. So, citizens and entrepreneurs lost 85% of cases up until July 1 last year. As of today, 55% of the verdicts end up in favor of citizens and entrepreneurs.

The meeting also discussed the issues to raise the quality of judicial personnel, strengthen the legal protection of citizens, and optimize proceedings.


