Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev receives Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation Neil Chapman

    2 June 2021, 14:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation Neil Chapman, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Neil Chapman discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Exxon Mobil, the implementation of a number of projects in the hydrocarbon sector, the «green» technologies development, as well as the situation on the global energy market.

    The Head of State was reported about the development of Kashagan and the expansion of the Tengiz field.

    President Tokayev commended Exxon Mobil’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy over 28 years of partnership with our country.

    Neil Chapman noted the importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan for Exxon Mobil, stressing the commitment to further strengthening mutual interaction. The American businessman also shared his vision on the global oil market development, as well as spoke about current trends in this area.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Industry Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings