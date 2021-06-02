Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev receives Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation Neil Chapman

2 June 2021, 14:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation Neil Chapman, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Neil Chapman discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Exxon Mobil, the implementation of a number of projects in the hydrocarbon sector, the «green» technologies development, as well as the situation on the global energy market.

The Head of State was reported about the development of Kashagan and the expansion of the Tengiz field.

President Tokayev commended Exxon Mobil’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy over 28 years of partnership with our country.

Neil Chapman noted the importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan for Exxon Mobil, stressing the commitment to further strengthening mutual interaction. The American businessman also shared his vision on the global oil market development, as well as spoke about current trends in this area.

