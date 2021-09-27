Go to the main site
    Tokayev receives Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih

    27 September 2021, 15:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the meeting, the two discussed issues of developing trade and economic relations and attracting investment, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Welcoming Khalid Al-Falih, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is a follow up of his substative telephone conversations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    The Head of State expressed his appreciation to Saudi Arabia for the permanent support over 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

    «We believe that there are a lot of opportunities to push forward our cooperation, to make it meaningful and practically important. That is why during the telephone call with the Crown Prince we discussed some future projects. The basis of our cooperation would become more solid. In this regard, we welcome your visit and believe that with your support and the involvement of my staff, we will be able to reach a real progress in our relationship,» President Tokayev said.

    In turn, Khalid Al-Falih expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom.

    «They reaffirmed to me an unwavering support and commitment to the prosperity and well-being of Kazakhstan, commended your reforms and the leadership you are exerting in Central Asia, as well as the journey you started 30 years ago. A very progressive policies have been carried out by the leadership of Kazakhstan, laid down by the First President and is now being continued under your wise leadership,» the Saudi Minister noted.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
