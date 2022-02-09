Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev receives Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu

    9 February 2022, 16:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Tokayev was informed about the current activity of the University and the plans for the upcoming period.

    Special attention was planed on the prospects for educational and scientific and research work, development of new technologies and innovations in different spheres.

    According to Shigeo Katsu, the University is ready to make its contribution to increase the competitiveness of higher education in Kazakhstan. Its activity is oriented on the promotion of modernization of the national economy and social sphere of the country.

    The Head of State confirmed his intention to visit Nazarbayev University soon. Congratulating Shigeo Katsu on his 70th birth anniversary, the Kazakh President expressed his gratitude for the high professionalism and years of service and productive work of Shigeo Katsu for the benefit of education of Kazakhstan

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023