Tokayev receives Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 February 2022, 16:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev was informed about the current activity of the University and the plans for the upcoming period.

Special attention was planed on the prospects for educational and scientific and research work, development of new technologies and innovations in different spheres.

According to Shigeo Katsu, the University is ready to make its contribution to increase the competitiveness of higher education in Kazakhstan. Its activity is oriented on the promotion of modernization of the national economy and social sphere of the country.

The Head of State confirmed his intention to visit Nazarbayev University soon. Congratulating Shigeo Katsu on his 70th birth anniversary, the Kazakh President expressed his gratitude for the high professionalism and years of service and productive work of Shigeo Katsu for the benefit of education of Kazakhstan
Education    President of Kazakhstan   
