Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov

    24 April 2023, 18:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State were briefed about the results of the National Bank’s implementation of the monetary policy for Q1 2023.

    President Tokayev was informed about the situation in the economy and financial sector of Kazakhstan, improvement of business activity, dynamics of deposit market, as well as the state of assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, National Fund, and gold reserves.

    During the meeting Pirmatov said that the monthly and basic inflation demonstrate a downturn trend and is formed according to the Bank’s prognosis made earlier. He went on to add that the current monetary conditions should be maintained amid the high inflation risks.

    Tokayev was also presented the information about the development of an instant payment system and preparation for introducing the digital tenge.

    In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at effective realization of the monetary policy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korean economy avoids recession in Q1; outlook dims amid weak exports
    Number of SMEs rises by 36.6% in Zhambyl region
    Brazil's Central Bank: Inflation down at slower pace than expected
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events