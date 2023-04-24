Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State were briefed about the results of the National Bank’s implementation of the monetary policy for Q1 2023.

President Tokayev was informed about the situation in the economy and financial sector of Kazakhstan, improvement of business activity, dynamics of deposit market, as well as the state of assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, National Fund, and gold reserves.

During the meeting Pirmatov said that the monthly and basic inflation demonstrate a downturn trend and is formed according to the Bank’s prognosis made earlier. He went on to add that the current monetary conditions should be maintained amid the high inflation risks.

Tokayev was also presented the information about the development of an instant payment system and preparation for introducing the digital tenge.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at effective realization of the monetary policy.