    Tokayev receives KazMunayGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev

    26 June 2023, 20:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Head of State was reported on the results of the operational and financial activity of the company for the first half of 2023. The President was informed about that there was increase in all the key indicators of the company compared to the given period of last year.

    Mirzagaliyev reported on the implementation of major investment projects, including the construction of a polyethylene plant with a capacity of 1,250 thousand tons per year in Atyrau region as well as a hybrid renewable power plant in Zhanaozen, Mangistau region.

    The President was briefed about the work of the oil refineries, rate of production and formation of reserves of fuel and lubricants. In particular, KazMunayGas with France’s Air Liquide is to carry out a project to allow producing up to 160 thousand winter diesel fuel in the Pavlodar oil refinery.

    In conclusion, Tokayev gave a number of instructions of the development of geological exploration and attraction of major investors to study perspective exploration sites.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

