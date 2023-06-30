Go to the main site
    Tokayev receives honored artist Maira Mukhamedkyzy

    30 June 2023, 19:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received honored artist of Kazakhstan, director of the Opera and Ballet Theater of Shymkent Maira Mukhamedkyzy , Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting discussed the issues of development of opera art and culture in the country.

    Tokayev was briefed about the plans to construct a new building of the city’s Opera and Ballet Theatre. Maira Mukhamedkyzy told the President about the work underway to promote opera and theatre art in the region, as well as training of young singers, artists of theatre and ballet.

    The Head of State stressed the importance of preparing young talents, as well as playing new foreign and national performances.

    Tokayev stressed the years-long huge contribution Maira Mukhamedkyzy made to the development of culture of Kazakhstan and wished the opera singer success.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
