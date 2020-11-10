Tokayev receives head of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the charity activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan lent a helping hand and provided Kazakhstani hospitals with oxygen devices, face masks and protective gear made at sewing workshops at mosques. Additionally, 314 apartments have been provided within the framework of the Yel ulesi – paterde program.

The meeting further focused on the plans and prospects of activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, creation of the Islamic academy, construction of the Library of Islam and theology and other problems.

Having praised the work of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Head of State wished it success in further endeavors.



