Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev receives head of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 November 2020, 15:46
Tokayev receives head of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the charity activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan lent a helping hand and provided Kazakhstani hospitals with oxygen devices, face masks and protective gear made at sewing workshops at mosques. Additionally, 314 apartments have been provided within the framework of the Yel ulesi – paterde program.

The meeting further focused on the plans and prospects of activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, creation of the Islamic academy, construction of the Library of Islam and theology and other problems.

Having praised the work of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Head of State wished it success in further endeavors.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry