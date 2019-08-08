Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev receives Head of National Research Cardiac Surgery Center

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 August 2019, 13:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of National Research Cardiac Surgery Center JSC Yuri Pya, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting the Head of State was informed of the center’s current results of work and achievements as well as prospects of its further development.

Yuri Pya paid utmost attention to the creation of a large research and educational institution on the basis of the center. The project will be implemented together with international partners.

President Tokayev noted the importance of enhancing quality and accessibility of medical services in Kazakhstan, stressing he will render continuous support to the center.

