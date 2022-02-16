Tokayev receives Governor of Turkestan rgn Umirzak Shukeyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Governor of Turkestan region, Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev was informed about the work done in Turkestan region in 2021.

According to Shukeyev, the region’s GRP rose 4.7% in 2021 compared with 2020. Products output in the agro-industrial complex totaled KZT906.5bn, thanks to which the region is the country’s second top agricultural producer. The governor informed that 315 projects have been funded through the Economics of simple things program.

The President was informed about the high construction rate in the region with the construction volume rising by 4.1% compared with 2020. According to Shukeyev, the first stage of the work to establish Turkestan as a cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world has been completed, the basic social infrastructure has been established. In his words, the new comprehensive plan for the development of the region for 2021/25 has been approved.

The governor also reported that according to the concept «Hearing State» the discussion club Parasat is in operation as a pilot project in Sairamsk district. The project provides for meetings and open discussions between heads of law enforcement bodies and citizens of the region.

Tokayev positively accessed the outcomes of Turkestan region’s development and instructed to carry on with the implementation of the projects and strengthen the interaction with the people.



