    Tokayev receives Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

    9 June 2022, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the 34th meeting of the Foreign Investors Council Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore - one of the major companies in the world in commodity trade, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the current issues of economic decarbonization, some aspects of the company's activity in mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan were discussed.

    The Head of State accentuated attention on the importance to observe the environmental norms and introduce advanced production technology.

    The Glencore CEO informed the President about the results in the company's work in Kazakhstan and plans for the upcoming period.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Technology
