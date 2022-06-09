Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev receives Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2022, 20:10
Tokayev receives Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the 34th meeting of the Foreign Investors Council Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore - one of the major companies in the world in commodity trade, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the current issues of economic decarbonization, some aspects of the company's activity in mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan were discussed.

The Head of State accentuated attention on the importance to observe the environmental norms and introduce advanced production technology.

The Glencore CEO informed the President about the results in the company's work in Kazakhstan and plans for the upcoming period.


President of Kazakhstan    Technology  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023