    Tokayev receives Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov

    11 January 2023, 18:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President – Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the work of the Defense Ministry for 2022 and the plans for the current year, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was informed about the state of combat readiness, improvement of the composition and structure of the Kazakh Army, and operational and combat training measures held.

    Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov said that last year the Special Operations Forces were created and that the capabilities of the Air Assault Forces are being enhanced. The program of combat readiness of armed forces in keeping with the modern challenges and threats was revised.

    The Head of State was briefed about the measures taken by the Defense Ministry to prevent negative occurrences in the army, increase the motivation of the youth to fulfill their military duties, as well as improve the social security system.

    The defense minister presented the information on the equipment of the Armed Forces with modern technology and weapons, develop territorial defense troops, improve the military infrastructure, as well as increase the peacekeeping capacity. He also reported on the measures taken for disposing and eliminating unused military properties and weapons.

    Tokayev was reported on the measures planned for 2023 to maintain the combat readiness, hold large-scale drills, including at the international level.

    Following the meeting, the President stressed the importance to ensure that soldiers’ lives and health are protected, improve the moral and psychological climate in military units. He also set a number of tasks before the ministry aimed at further increasing the country’s defense capability as well as quality organization and holding of the spring conscription.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

