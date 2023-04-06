Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2023, 14:48
Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the credentials from the ambassadors of a number of foreign countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Ambassador Mohd Adli bin Abdullah of Malaysia, Faisal bin Hanif Al-Qahtani of Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Kapuju of Türkiye, and Ali Akbar Jokar of Iran presented their credentials to the Kazakh President at the Akorda presidential palace.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and Malaysia   Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Iran  
