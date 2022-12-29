Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev receives Constitutional Court Chair Elmira Azimova

29 December 2022, 15:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Elmira Azimova, who is to step into the role of the Chair of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan starting from January 1, 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance of the new body (Constitutional Court) aimed at ensuring that the Constitutional norms are strictly observed. He expressed confidence that the Constitutional Court will contribute to the establishment of the main principles of democracy as well as the protection of rights and freedoms of citizens.

Alongside the issues within the Constitutional Council's competence the new body is to deal with appeals of citizens, who believe that certain normative and legal acts violate their constitutional rights.

Photo: akorda.kz

