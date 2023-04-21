Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev receives congratulations on Eid al-Fitr from foreign presidents

    21 April 2023, 20:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory letters from the heads of state and international organizations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In his congratulatory letter, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished the Kazakh Head of State long life, strong health, and great achievements in his responsible job, as well as further development, peace, and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed his confidence that the Eid al-Fitr holiday will bring the two brotherly nations harmony and well-being.

    «I believe that the friendly relations and multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries based on the unbreakable traditions of this holiday and through joint constructive efforts from both sides will expand in line with the basic interests of our people, achieving a new quality and meaning,» reads the letter from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

    In his letter of congratulations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev commended the progressive development of Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani interstate relations and cooperation.

    Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, also sent his congratulations, conveying his best wishes to the Kazakhstani Head of State and people.

    Sending their letters of congratulations were also Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and others.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events