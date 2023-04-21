Tokayev receives congratulations on Eid al-Fitr from foreign presidents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory letters from the heads of state and international organizations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his congratulatory letter, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished the Kazakh Head of State long life, strong health, and great achievements in his responsible job, as well as further development, peace, and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed his confidence that the Eid al-Fitr holiday will bring the two brotherly nations harmony and well-being.

«I believe that the friendly relations and multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries based on the unbreakable traditions of this holiday and through joint constructive efforts from both sides will expand in line with the basic interests of our people, achieving a new quality and meaning,» reads the letter from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

In his letter of congratulations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev commended the progressive development of Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani interstate relations and cooperation.

Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, also sent his congratulations, conveying his best wishes to the Kazakhstani Head of State and people.

Sending their letters of congratulations were also Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and others.