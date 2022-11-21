Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection

    21 November 2022, 16:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A phone talk between Kazakh President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the talk, the Belarusian President congratulated Tokayev on the landslide victory in the 2022 Kazakh early presidential elections.

    The two heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for further strengthening of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation, strategic partnership, and alliance.

    The two exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
    Russian President congratulates Tokayev on election victory
    Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
    2 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
    3 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
    4 69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections
    5 Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan