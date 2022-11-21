Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection

21 November 2022, 16:02
Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A phone talk between Kazakh President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the talk, the Belarusian President congratulated Tokayev on the landslide victory in the 2022 Kazakh early presidential elections.

The two heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for further strengthening of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation, strategic partnership, and alliance.

The two exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.

Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
Russian President congratulates Tokayev on election victory
Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
Read also
Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
60 children born in Almaty on election day
Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt
TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
Russian President congratulates Tokayev on election victory
SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 President condoles over death of firefighter Askar Zabikulin
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
4 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
5 69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections

News