    Tokayev receives CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay

    24 August 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State got familiarized with the activity and further prospects of development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Secretary General Kairat Sarybay informed the President about the realization of key provisions of the Astana Statement on the CICA Transformation adopted at its 6th Summit in 2022.

    In addition, the information was presented about the work of the permanent institutes of the forum, active promotion of initiatives in the sphere of sustainable interaction, financial cooperation, ecology, as well as the prospects of youth and education exchange in Asia.

    In conclusion, Tokayev noted the importance of realizing the tasks and objectives of CICA, as well as his initiatives announced at the 6th CICA Summit in Astana.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan CICA
