Tokayev receives Chairman of Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan and member of the House of Representatives in the Japanese Parliament (Imperial Diet) Toshiaki Endo, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the relevant issues of further deepening of cooperation and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Greeting Toshiaki Endo, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the people of Kazakhstan have always respected and been interested in the Japanese people.

The Head of State commended the special level of trust-based relations between the two nations and highly appreciated the contribution of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan to strengthening of bilateral contacts.

President Tokayev went on to emphasize Kazakhstan is interested in stepping up economic cooperation with Japan, revealing it was among the top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy with $8 billion worth of investments so far.

The Head of State also noted that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan had exceeded $2 billion, stressing that there is a vast potential for its further development.

For his part, Toshiaki Endo expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and convey a message from Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. He also reiterated the readiness of the Japanese Parliament to expand mutually profitable partnership with Kazakhstan across all spheres.