Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev receives Board Chairman of Geography and Water Security Institute

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2020, 20:12
Tokayev receives Board Chairman of Geography and Water Security Institute

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Geography and Water Security Akhmetkala Medeu, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh President was briefed on the Institute’s main activities and priorities for further development.

Mr Medeu presented the Kazakh President with the information about the Institute’s research on water security, natural hazards, ecology, and cartography.

The Head of State noted the relevance of examination of water security focusing on solutions to problems with the Aral Sea, Ural and Syr Darya Rivers, and other water bodies.


President of Kazakhstan    Nature    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events