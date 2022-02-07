Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev receives Acting Secretary of Nur Otan Party

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 February 2022, 19:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Acting Secretary of the Nur Otan party Askhat Oralov, during which he instructed to speed up the work on modernizing Nur Otan’s activity, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

As the President underlined, a systemic reconstruction of the party so as to meet modern challenges, to make it mobile in its work as well as fully satisfy the citizens’ interests is needed.

The Head of State was informed about the plans for reformatting the Party’s work. According to Oralov, the Nur Otan Party’s central office and Majilis faction conduct an analysis of the implementation of road maps to carry out the election program of the party.


