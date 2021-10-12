Go to the main site
    Tokayev puts forward Nazarbayev’s candidacy for head of CICA Wise Men Council

    12 October 2021, 13:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The next document is the provision on the Council of Wise Men which is to be adopted today. The member States backed the creation of the advisory and consultative body and began nominating candidates for the post of Chairman. At the meeting earlier today President Tokayev put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men,» said Akan Rakhmetullin at the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

    Earlier the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan read out the welcome message of Elbasy to the meeting’s participants.

    «To tackle the most pressing issues facing the Continent a multifaceted approach and cooperation are needed. The Conference brings together 27 States covering 90% of Asia, making up half of the Earth’s population, generating over 50% of the global GDP and responsible for two-thirds of the global economic growth,» reads the message of Elbasy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

