    Tokayev, Putin talk over phone

    6 March 2023, 16:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform haslearned from the Akorda press office.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of further strengthening the bilateral relations in the context of the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the highest level.

    Special attention was given to the issues of expansion of the transit-transport routes and trade-economic ties.

    The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia also discussed the schedule of upcoming activities.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Politics
