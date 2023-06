NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A phone conversation between Kazakh and Russian Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin took place, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Vladimir Putin informed the Kazakh President about the Russian leadership's position on the situation regarding Ukraine.

The Russian President confirmed the commitment of his country to the strengthening of good neighborliness and alliance relations with Kazakhstan for the benefit of the two nations.