    Tokayev, Putin acquainted with several joint projects

    8 November 2019, 08:43

    OMSK. KAZINFORM As part of the XVI Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin – were presented a pool of existing investment projects, Kazinform reports with a reference to the Akorda press service.

    The heads of state got familiarized with the Joint Action Programme of Functioning of Checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian Border. The document provides for complete arrangement of more than 40 automobile and railway checkpoints within a 5-year period.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

