Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev proposes to set up UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty

    21 September 2022, 12:15

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    «Speaking about Central Asia, we should bear in mind that it has already become a region of vast opportunities for international cooperation. Together with our Central Asian partners, we are committed to strengthening political interaction and deepening economic ties to move our region forward. We agreed to coexist as good neighbors and diversify our cooperation,» the President said.

    In his words, this credo is based on our significant natural and agricultural resources, human capital, transport and transit potential.

    «We are a «buffer market» between East and West, South and North. We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade. That is why we consider it important to establish the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

    He added that Kazakhstan sees the future Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state, living in peace with its neighbors.

    «Therefore, we support the difficult process of nation-building in that country, including life-saving humanitarian assistance,» the Kazakh Leader concluded.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products