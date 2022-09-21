Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev proposes to set up UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
21 September 2022, 12:15

Tokayev proposes to set up UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

«Speaking about Central Asia, we should bear in mind that it has already become a region of vast opportunities for international cooperation. Together with our Central Asian partners, we are committed to strengthening political interaction and deepening economic ties to move our region forward. We agreed to coexist as good neighbors and diversify our cooperation,» the President said.

In his words, this credo is based on our significant natural and agricultural resources, human capital, transport and transit potential.

«We are a «buffer market» between East and West, South and North. We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade. That is why we consider it important to establish the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

He added that Kazakhstan sees the future Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state, living in peace with its neighbors.

«Therefore, we support the difficult process of nation-building in that country, including life-saving humanitarian assistance,» the Kazakh Leader concluded.


Photo: akorda.kz



