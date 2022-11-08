Tokayev proposes to attract foreign investors to social projects implementation

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s oil sector faces a number of problems, which require prompt solution. We must prevent unemployment in the future. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«The Government must keep this issue under control and actively interact with major foreign companies. I commission the Government to immediately begin to fulfil the tasks outlined,» said Tokayev.

«The foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan should actively join the solution of problems in education, healthcare and environment sectors. The Government and the regional akimat must attract foreign investors to this work. Special attention should be given to the implementation of social projects. This issue should be submitted for the consideration of the Foreign Investors Council,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.



