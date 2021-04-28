Tokayev proposes Elbasy’s candidacy for post of People’s Assembly Honorary Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was delegated authority of the Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, offered Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to become the Honorary Chairman of the Assembly.

The President stressed that the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity became the country’s starteic resource. He noted that the forward-looking policy ensured active support and active participation of all people in realization of strategic reforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Elbasy to accept the proposal to become the Honorary Chairman of the Assembly as this status is by rights belongs to Nursultan Nazarabayev thanks to his historical merits to the people and state.

As earlier reported, the XXIX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Nur-Sultan.

Members of the Assembly from around the country, chairmen of republican and regional ethnic and cultural associations, MPs, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations, and others are taking part in the online session themed 30 years of unity, peace and accord.