Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev proposed opening campuses of foreign universities on the basis of local ones

    27 May 2020, 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the third meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed opening campuses of foreign universities on the basis of local ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is necessary to develop dual-diploma programs, various forms of internal and external academic mobility of students and teching staff. The campuses of leading foreign universities should be opened on the basis of Kazakhstani universities. 10 universities should establish Centers of Academic Excellence», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023