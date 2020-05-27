Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev proposed opening campuses of foreign universities on the basis of local ones

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 May 2020, 15:07
Tokayev proposed opening campuses of foreign universities on the basis of local ones

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the third meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed opening campuses of foreign universities on the basis of local ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is necessary to develop dual-diploma programs, various forms of internal and external academic mobility of students and teching staff. The campuses of leading foreign universities should be opened on the basis of Kazakhstani universities. 10 universities should establish Centers of Academic Excellence», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


Education    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed