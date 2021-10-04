Tokayev presented investment projects in Zhambyl rgn

GVARDEISKIY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev on the social and economic situation of the region, implementation of investment projects and prospects for Taraz city’s development, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Saparbayev informed on the implementation of the tasks voiced by the Kazakh President in the state-of-the-nation address «Unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for of the prosperity of the nation».

According to the Zhambyl region governor, the region achieved the positive trend in the main sectors of economy in the first eight months of the year with increases in manufacturing, agriculture, construction, transport, trade, communications. There were also rises in tax revenues and salaries.

Over that period, 327.9 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned and investments to the tune of KZT232.6bn were attracted.

As part of the entrepreneurship support program until 2025, it is planned to carry out 107 investment projects worth KZT2.5tln in Zhambyl region. The Kazakh head of State learnt that this year 31 projects worth KZT171bn will be implemented, of which 13 projects to the tune of KZT78.2bn were launched in eight months.

KZT1bn was provided for the «From field to the shelf» project. The region has 31 social pavilions, with 12 more set to be opened.

Having heard the report, the Kazakh Head of State outlined the region’s development priorities.



