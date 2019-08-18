Tokayev praises Kazakh Armed Forces' successful performance at IAG 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Team Kazakhstan on its successful performance at the International Army Games 2019, Kazinform reports.

«I congratulatethe team of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on successful performance at theInternational Army Games,» President Tokayev tweeted. In his tweet, the Head ofState praised high professionalism and combat skills of the Kazakh military menas well as ranking 3rd among 39 participating teams. In conclusion,he wished them new achievements.

It should benoted that Team Kazakhstan was ranked third in the overall standing at theclosing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games.