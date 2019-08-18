Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev praises Kazakh Armed Forces' successful performance at IAG 2019

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 August 2019, 20:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Team Kazakhstan on its successful performance at the International Army Games 2019, Kazinform reports.

«I congratulate the team of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on successful performance at the International Army Games,» President Tokayev tweeted. In his tweet, the Head of State praised high professionalism and combat skills of the Kazakh military men as well as ranking 3rd among 39 participating teams. In conclusion, he wished them new achievements.

It should be noted that Team Kazakhstan was ranked third in the overall standing at the closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games.

